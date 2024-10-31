KL Rahul's departure was confirmed as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced their retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Instead, a whopping Rs 21 cr was awarded to West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran, who is their highest retention. Under the captaincy of KL Rahul, LSG qualified for the Playoffs in 2022 and 2023. However in 2024, they failed to reach the knockout stage. West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been retained as the top priority player for Rs 18 crore. The team has parted ways with KL Rahul, who will now be going under the hammer in the auctions.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 cr)

2. Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 cr)

3. Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 cr)

4. Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

5. Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

LSG IPL 2024 squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.