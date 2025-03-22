Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have copped heavy criticism just days ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after they put a video with South Africa star David Miller on social media. In the video - which has gone viral on X - Miller is asked to pick his biggest heartbreak among games like the T20 World Cup 2024 final and other cricket defeats that Miller has faced. The video has been lambasted by fans on social media for being inconsiderate.

Miller had to pick between his worst heartbreaks in cricket. Starting with defeats in IPL finals like 2023 and 2014, Miller then had to choose among losses suffered in World Cups, such as the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

LSG have been slammed for making such a video with a player of their own franchise.

"This franchise has crossed the line by using a player's emotional struggles for clicks. This is exploitation, not entertainment. There is no respect for the player's well being and this kind of behavior should never be promoted," tweeted one user.

"This is pathetic, to say the least. These are sacred emotions of grief and loss, which Miller has felt in the past. How was this monstrosity approved by the Social Media Team of LSG?" tweeted another.

"The worst IPL franchise, hands down," said a third fan.

However, despite the widespread criticism, the video was still up nearly an entire day after being uploaded.

Miller is part of a power-packed middle-order at LSG for IPL 2025. The South African was part of Gujarat Titans between 2022 and 2024, where he won one title in the first year. In the mega auction, he was bought by Lucknow for Rs 7.5 crore.

LSG will be led by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025. The franchise had shattered the all-time record purchase fee for a player in the auction, signing Pant for a whopping Rs 27 crore.

Pant's purchase added up to a heavy investment already made previously to retain West Indies star Nicholas Pooran, for a sum of Rs 21 crore.

LSG also feature some talented Indian players, such as batter Ayush Badoni and pacers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, although fitness concerns surround the fast bowlers.

LSG Probable Playing XI in IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

Impact Players: Abdul Samad, Akash Deep