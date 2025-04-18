Chennai Super Kings has a new member. He has young, has IPL experience and most importantly will provide fire-power to the MS Dhoni-led side's middle-order. Chennai Super Kings have only two wins in seven matches in the IPL 2025 and are last in the 10-team league. Barring Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube to some extent, none of the other batters have played big knocks. MS Dhoni's cameos towards the end of the innings are there but CSK needed a player who could provide them with batting stability. CSK have now got that player in South Africa's Dewald Brevis.

After injury forced fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh to be ruled out of the IPL 2025, CSK roped in the 21-year-old Brevis.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Dewald Brevis has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I Debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played 2 T20Is so far. Brevis was previously part of Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played 10 matches. He will join CSK for INR 2.2 Crore," the IPL said in an official statement.

Dewald Brevis scored 506 runs in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He is the holder of the record for most runs in one edition of Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Dewald Brevis is the youngest South African to score a century in men's T20s. Brevis took 52 balls to reach 150 in his knock of 162, the fastest in T20 cricket history, in a match for Titans against Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge.

The young batter, dubbed as ‘Baby AB' due to the striking resemblance of his batting style with the legendary AB de Villiers, has made a name for himself in CPL, MLC, and SA20, where he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17, as MI Cape Town won their first title.

CSK had previously signed Mumbai and India U19 batter Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow fracture. Brevis has sparked speculation of a mid-season entry for CSK in IPL 2025 after posting a cryptic yellow picture on his Instagram post on Friday afternoon.