LSG Full Squad, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants made the biggest purchase on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, as they broke the bank for Rishabh Pant, setting an IPL record price of Rs 27 crore. They also roped in the likes of David Miller and Avesh Khan for good money, and head into Day 2 with a strong squad. Owner Sanjiv Goenka spoke about the need to fill a gap or two after Day 1 of the auction, and LSG will have an auction purse of Rs 14.85 cr at the start of Day 2 to make those moves. (Full Squad)

Full list of players bought at auction:

1. Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore

2. Aiden Markram - Rs 2 crore

3. David Miller - Rs 7.5 crore

4. Mitchell Marsh - Rs 3.4 crore

5. Avesh Khan - Rs 9.75 crore

6. Abdul Samad - Rs 4.2 crore

7. Aryan Juyal - Rs 30 lakh

Full list of retained players: Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Full list of released players: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ashton Turner, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen ul Haq, M Siddharth