The BCCI on Tuesday announced the dates for the IPL 2025 mega auction. A total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) have signed up for the IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations. According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Ben Stokes is missing from the list of registered players in the long list.

The long list will be cut down after consultations with the franchises. The report also said Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer - released captains of Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively - have been listed with a base price of rs 2 crore. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal (two spinners not retained by Rajasthan Royals) also have the same base price.

The other Indian stars with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore are James Anderson, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan have a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Ben Stokes' name is missing from the long list of 1574 players. Mitchell Starc, bought for Rs 24.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, has got a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, England pae great James Anderson, who has retured from international cricket and has never played in the IPL, has registered at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Meanwhile, the long list has a player from Italy, Thomas Draca, who was recently picked by MI Emirates for the ILT20 in the UAE.

