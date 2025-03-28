A bizarre incident took place during a YouTube live session as an anchor, who was disappointed with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's batting in the IPL 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), smashed a television set in pure rage. After his six-ball duck against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant once again failed to live up to the expectations of his fans. With his team in a more-than-comfortable position to win the match, Pant score a run-a-ball 15 before being caught at short third.

Enraged with Pant's another flop show, the sports presenter, Pankaj, lost his cool, breaking the TV screen and almost tossed a glass table in front of him. Veteran sports journalist Vikrant Gupta, who was also part of the discussion, had a wry smile on his face while Pankaj was having a go at Pant.

"IPL is going on. He (Rishabh Pant) had his chance but I'm telling you, he has become predictable. You cannot trust him. What sort of a captain is he? We don't need a captain like him," Pankaj said during a live discussion on Sports Tak, before throwing an object at the TV screen.

This incident sparked a laughing riot on social media as fans started sharing clips on YouTube, with the video going viral minutes after the incident.

Pant's wicket didn't really affect the outcome of the match as LSG won the game by 5 wickets. After the match, Pant called the result a "big relief".

"It is about not getting too high when you win and not about getting too low when you lose. As a team, we can't focus on uncontrollables. My mentor (Zaheer Khan) said to focus on controllable, and that is what I did. Good to see the way Prince Yadav bowled and also Thakur was really good. (On Pooran batting at No. 3) I think we just want to give freedom to him. You got to give someone the charge when he is batting well and he has batted brilliantly for us. The group is coming up nicely, we have not played our best so far but happy to get a win," he said.

Coming to the match, SRH was put to bat first by LSG, who had opted to bowl first. Shardul restricted LSG to 15/2, but a 61-run partnership between Travis Head (47 in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32 in 28 balls, with two fours) stabilised the innings for a bit. Cameos did come from Heinrich Klaasen (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six), Aniket Varma (36 in 13 balls, with five sixes) and skipper Pat Cummins (18 in four balls, with three sixes), which pushed SRH to 190/9 in their 20 overs.

Shardul (4/34) was the top bowler for LSG, while Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi getting a wicket each.

During the run-chase, LSG lost Aiden Markram early, but a 116-run stand between Nicholas Pooran (70 in 26 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (52 in 31 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a fine cameo in the end from Abdul Samad (22* in eight balls, with two fours and two sixes) pushed LSG to a five-wicket win with 23 balls left. Pat (2/29) was the top bowler for SRH.

(With ANI Inputs)