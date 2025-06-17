Vaibhav Suryavanshi, after IPL 2025, has become a household name. The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals player set the record for the fastest century for any Indian in terms of balls faced (35) when he cracked 101 off only 38 balls with seven fours and 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in April. The whirlwind knock helped Suryavanshi not only enter his name in record books for the second fastest century ever in IPL, he also become the youngest T20 centurion in men's T20 cricket at 14 years and 32 days. After that Vaibhav Suryavanshi has got a call-up for India U-19 team's England Tor too.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev, who hails from Bihar, revealed that his son had gained a lot of weight. "Now he takes a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. he had gained a lot of weight. He has to reduce it," he said.

When asked if Vaibhav still eats litti-chokha - a very popular dish from Bihar - Sanjeev said: "Ne he doesn't eat those any more".

Sanjeev also revealed that he is proud that everyone knows him now through his son. "It is a matter of pride for every father that he is known by his son's name. Now wherever I go, I get a lot of respect. People also come to meet me. For us, it is like a dream come true. It is a matter of great pride to score runs in the IPL at such a young age," he said.

"I thank Rahul Dravid Sir, Zubin Bharucha Sir and Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathore, who showed faith in my son (Vaibhav Suryavanshi). Everyone was very happy to see his game. Due to this, Bihar is getting fame all over the world.

"When you get fame at such a young age, it is important to handle it. I am a little skeptical, but Vaibhav understands this. He knows that this is just the beginning, he still has to play for the country."

Though Suryavanshi starred, Rajasthan Royals endured a forgettable campaign, and could not qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The left-handed Suryavanshi though won IPL Super Striker of the Season award.

"Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team," he said.

Talking about his learnings from the maiden season, Suryavanshi said, "My learning is that I have to do two times better than what I have done so that my team also plays in the final next year and how much I can contribute to my team, I will focus on that." Given his exploits, Suryavanshi was also named in the India Under-19 squad for a multi-format tour of England along with Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, who made a successful debut for Chennai Super Kings.