Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title recently, as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final, ending an 18-year wait for their first trophy. It was also the crowning moment for Virat Kohli, who had been with the franchise right from the beginning. In the final, Kohli had played a patient 35-ball 43, before getting out in the 15th over. Now, RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik has been playfully given some stick for being responsible for Kohli's dismissal.

In the Sky Sports cricket podcast, in which Karthik was a guest, former England captain Michael Atherton pointed out that Karthik had spent a long time giving some kind of advice to Kohli during a strategic timeout in the IPL 2025 final.

Atherton asked Karthik what exactly he had told Kohli, as the latter ended up getting out shortly afterwards.

"I noticed in that final, during a strategic timeout, you (Karthik) spent a long time telling Virat Kohli what to do. He was at the crease - you spent a long time. I saw you there, pointing at him. I think he (Kohli) got out the very next over after your five-minute lecture. Tell me what you said to him," Atherton asked Karthik.

"I just thought, what is this man telling one of the greatest batters that has ever walked the earth. What could he possibly be telling him? And whatever he told him, it didn't work!" Atherton exclaimed.

Karthik burst out in laughter, and revealed that he had no memory of what his advice to Kohli was during the strategic timeout.

"I really don't have a memory of whatever I said," Karthik replied.

Despite Kohli getting out, RCB managed to put up a total of 190 in the final, which proved to be enough, as they ended up winning by six runs.

Earlier in the season, Karthik had also been captured giving Kohli some advice while the latter was fielding in a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, Kohli appeared to fold hands and reject Karthik's advice. RCB head coach Andy Flower was also present.

Karthik had applauded Kohli's hunger after that match.

"There is a loss for words. Purely the hunger that he has. It's one thing to play in the IPL for 18 years, But it's a different thing to be consistent for that long. This tells you a lot about the man. And he's very determined," Karthik said, speaking about Kohli.