One of the best things about the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the fact that several of the world's greatest international players get to rub shoulders with each other, and share their insights with one another. On this note, England star and modern-day IPL great Jos Buttler has revealed a candid chat he had with India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli, and how the latter had given him a great piece of advice. Buttler and Kohli are two of IPL's most successful batters, with Buttler having finished as the top run-scorer of a season once and Kohli twice. However, Buttler revealed that Kohli's advice had helped him deal with the pressure of expectation.

"I had that one IPL season in 2022, where I scored 868 runs. But he (Kohli) holds the record for the most runs in a season - 973. Which is phenomenal. So I basically found the next season difficult, in the sense 'how do I even live up to that'," Buttler narrated to Stuart Broad in the 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast.

"We were training at the same time as RCB. I just thought that I'll ask him a couple of questions. He had just finished batting, he was on his own, I thought 'why not go and ask him'. The question was about how to manage expectations. There is more expectation on him than anyone in world cricket," Buttler said.

Buttler revealed the golden piece of advice given to him by Kohli.

"Maybe that was just that one season where it was your best season you've ever had. You just have to accept that. Don't try and replicate it. Even when you feel the pressure, that's all on your own that you're putting it on. It's okay, life's going to be fine," was what Kohli told Buttler, as narrated by the latter.

Kohli even opened up on his own vulnerable side, which Buttler further stated made him feel better about his own insecurities.

"He talked about some of the insecurities he sometimes has about his own game. I mean, this is arguably the best player of our generation," Buttler said.

"He's human as well, but he said that 'some days I pick up the bat and I don't know how to play'. I feel that quite a lot, so if even he feels that, then it's okay" Buttler said.

"He was so generous with his time, so helpful. I just remember coming away from it being so thankful for his time and grateful for his insights," Buttler said.

Buttler amassed 538 runs in 13 innings in IPL 2025 as his side Gujarat Titans (GT) made the playoffs. However, Virat Kohli scored 657 runs in 15 innings, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended an 18-year wait for their first IPL trophy.