Digvesh Rathi was one of the finds of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The mystery spinner, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for just Rs 30 lakh, turned into one of their go-to bowlers, taking 14 wickets in 13 matches at a respectable economy rate of 8.25 in his debut season. While Rathi made several headlines with his controversial 'notebook' celebration, he has now gone viral for one of his on-field performances. Rathi had once taken five wickets in five consecutive balls in a local T20 match, the video of which has gone viral on the internet. Even LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka could not help but react.

Rathi, playing in a local game in February 2025, left the opposition bamboozled with his trickery. Digvesh ran through the opposing batting order in one over, taking five wickets in a row - four bowled and one leg-before-wicket (LBW) - to finish with match figures of 7/28.

The video was shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s official social media media handle, and here is what owner Goenka said:

"Stumbled upon this clip of Digvesh Rathi taking 5 in 5 in a local T20 game. Just a glimpse of the talent that made him a breakout star for LSG in IPL 2025," Goenka posted on X.

Stumbled upon this clip of Digvesh Rathi taking 5 in 5 in a local T20 game. Just a glimpse of the talent that made him a breakout star for @LucknowIPL in IPL 2025. pic.twitter.com/i8739cjxpk — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) June 16, 2025

Going by the post, it appears that Goenka was unaware about Digvesh having ever bowled such a spell, despite it happening before IPL 2025. Given that the spell took place in February 2025, it would be well after Digvesh had already been purchased by LSG at the mega auction.

Digvesh shot to fame in IPL 2025 for both his excellent bowling as well as his fiery 'notebook' celebration. Digvesh's explosive celebration was first seen when he dismissed uncapped Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya in LSG's third match of the season.

Digvesh was handed a number of fines by the BCCI during IPL 2025 for his celebration. Later in the season, a verbal spat between Digvesh and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Abhishek Sharma saw him accumulate five demerit points, resulting in a one-match ban.

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025. As he now has Five Demerit Points this season - which result in a one-game suspension - Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG's next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad," the statement from IPL read.