Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went into the IPL Players Auctions 2024 with six slots (two overseas), and a remaining purse of Rs 13.15 crore. The KL Rahul-led side acquired the services of India pacer Shivam Mavi for Rs 6.4 crore.

Full list of players bought by LSG:

1. Shivam Mavi (Rs 6.4 crore)

LSG Squad: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Released Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair

Players traded in: Devdutt Padikkal (from Rajasthan Royals)

Players traded out: Avesh Khan (to Rajasthan Royals), Romario Shepherd (to Mumbai Indians)