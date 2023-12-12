The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction players' list is out. The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas and two from associate nations. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore. Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for the overseas players and Australians will once again be in demand although likes of World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category.

Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.

There is, however, one former England player who wants to be part of the IPl auction. Kevin Pietersen cheekily posted, after a great innings in Legends League Cricket: "Last night. How do I enter the @IPL auction?"