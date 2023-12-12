"How Do I Enter IPL Auction?" Retired England Great's Cheeky Question Goes Viral
Out of the 333 players in IPL 2024 auction, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas and two from associate nations
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction players' list is out. The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas and two from associate nations. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore. Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for the overseas players and Australians will once again be in demand although likes of World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category.
Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.
There is, however, one former England player who wants to be part of the IPl auction. Kevin Pietersen cheekily posted, after a great innings in Legends League Cricket: "Last night. How do I enter the @IPL auction?"
Last night.
How do I enter the @IPL auction? pic.twitter.com/MhGD6xjtDI
Despite being merely a one-day event, as opposed to the two-day mega auction held every four years, mini-auctions have produced some of the most costly deals, particularly in the category of overseas players. Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was purchased by Punjab for INR 18.5 crore in December last year, ahead of the 2023 season.
Last week, the player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season drew to a close, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.
Several renowned overseas players, including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Australia captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood, India pacer Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, England bowler Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie Van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett and Mustafizur Rahman have been added in the highest reserve price list for IPL 2024.
New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, Cummins, South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee and Shardul Thakur will feature in the second set while Australia bowler Mitchell Starc has been listed in the fourth set.
Seven Australians, including 2023 World Cup hero Travis Head, have a starting bid of INR 2 crore.
The ten IPL franchises have had until November 15 to submit their list of retained and released players.
The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have the largest purse available of Rs 38.15 crore followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 34 crore.
