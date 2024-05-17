Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Marcus Stoinis in his first over of IPL 2024 but the happiness was short-lived as the decision was overturned by the third umpire during the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Arjun Tendulkar was included in the MI playing XI for the first time this season as the team management decided to give Jasprit Bumrah some rest. During the second over of the match, Arjun's delivery crashed into Stoinis' pads and a loud appeal resulted in the on-field umpire raising his finger. The youngster, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was ecstatic and he marked the occasion with a celebration made famous by veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan.

However, Stoinis looked confident and quickly went for a review. Replays showed that the ball was bouncing too much and it would have missed the stumps. The decision was reversed by the on-field umpires as Arjun's wait for a wicket in IPL 2024 continued.

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against LSG.

"We're going to bowl. Chasing is better in Wankhede. It comes on nicer in the evening. It's always about playing for the badge, playing for pride - all those words are important in the group. We know where we stand. But ending the season playing good cricket will always be appreciated. It gives us more freedom maybe to go out there and express ourselves." Hardik said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), R Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Impact Substitutes: Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashton Turner, M Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham.