Royal Challengers Bangalore will keep their hopes of a maiden IPL trophy intact with some added strength in their squad after the IPL auction 2023. The side, which has made a good improvement in its pace attack of late, has bolstered it further by adding star England pacer Reece Topley. RCB had two moderate but decent picks in England batter Will Jacks (Rs 3.2 crore) and lanky left-arm seamer Topley (1.90 crore), who had recently troubled India in an ODI at the Lord's. They did show interest in a few players but with lack of purse couldn't go the distance. They had entered the mini auction with a remaining purse of 8.75 crore.

The bid made for Jacks was RCB's costliest buy in IPL auction 2023, while Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage and Himanshu Sharma were secured by the side for 20 lakh each.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli had stepped down as RCB's skipper with the conclusion of IPL 2021. However, he continues to stay a part of the team. Under the leadership of new captain Faf du Plessis, the side reached the Qualifier 2 of IPL this year where they lost to Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:

Players bought at IPL 2023 auction - Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore)

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

(With PTI Inputs)

