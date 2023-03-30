After losing the final to Gujarat Titans last season, Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2, in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Sanju Samson, RR finished the league phase second in the table behind eventual champions Gujarat Titans. While Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap for scoring 863 runs in 17 matches, Yuzvendra Chahal completed a delightful double by notching up the Purple Cap (27 wickets in 17 matches). After bagging his first Team India central contract, Samson will look to guide his team all the way this time around.

RR have managed to retain their core group of players from last season, including Buttler and Chahal and captain Samson.

At the auction, RR acquired the services of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), while also going for Australia's Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore).

Holder will add more balance to RR's squad, while Zampa, who was the wrecker-in-chief during Australia's ODI series win vs India, will look to raise his stocks as a quality wicket-taking bowler.

Joe Root's addition to this already experienced batting unit will bring in more flexibility at the top of the order. Root, who will be playing his first IPL season, averages over 32 in the shortest format of the game.

However, Prasidh Krishna, who was RR's second-highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps to his name, will miss the season due to an injury. Luckily for RR, Sandeep Sharma, Prasidh's replacement, has plenty of IPL experience under his bag.

RR have a strong group of overseas player, and could benefit from the introduction of the 'Impact Player' rule.

RR Full IPL 2023 Schedule:

2 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad (3.30 PM)

5 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Guwahati (7.30 PM)

8 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Guwahati (3.30 PM)

12 April: vs Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai (7.30 PM)

16 April: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad (7.30 PM)

19 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

23 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru (3.30 PM)

27 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

30 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai (7.30 PM)

5 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

7 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

11 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata (7.30 PM)

14 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur (3.30 PM)

19 May: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala (7.30 PM)

Strongest XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Sen.

RR Full Squad:

Players bought in IPL 2023 auction: Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (Rs 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore), KM Asif (Rs 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakh), Abdul PA (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (Rs 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore)

Retained players: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna (Replaced by Sandeep Sharma), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

