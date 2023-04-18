MS Dhoni is known widely as ‘Captain Cool' due to his calm demeanour on the field but the Chennai Super Kings skipper was left fuming during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. In the 18th over of the run chase, Wayne Parnell played a shot off Matheesha Pathirana to extra-cover and bolted for a single. On the non-striker end, Suyash Prabhudessai was caught napping and Moeen Ali had a brilliant chance to run him out. However, Moeen was unable to gather the ball properly and by the time he threw it to Dhoni, the batsman was safely inside the crease. Dhoni was visibly agitated by the effort and he even gestured in anger towards the England international.

Devon Conway's knock of 83 runs followed by Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana's blistering spells helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch an exciting 8-run victory.

For CSK, Deshpande bagged three while Pathirana claimed two wickets to hand Chennai a valuable win over RCB. Glenn Maxwell scored the highest for RCB with 76 coming of 36 balls while Faf du Plessis scored 62 in 33 balls in the high-scoring match.

Chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Akash Singh dismissed Kohli in the first over, while Tushar Deshpande got the better of Lomror in the second.

Then Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Captain Faf du Plessis notched up a 23-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game while Maxwell brought up a 24-ball fifty in the 10 over of the match with RCB looking in a position to chase the massive total.

Maxwell single-handedly smoked Matheesha Pathirana for 16 runs. The aggressive duo continued their carnage on CSK bowlers, slamming above 10 runs per over with their big shorts.

Maheesh Theekshana then gave RCB a big breakthrough as he dismissed well-set and dangerous-looking Maxwell for 76. After smashing a six off Moeen, Ali's ball du Plessis lost his wicket in the 14th over of the match. du Plessis went back to the pavilion after scoring 62 runs.

The right-handed batter Dinesh Karthik then came out to bat and slammed boundaries and maximums at regular intervals to ease some pressure off his team. However, Karthik's fireworks came to an end as he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande after having scored 28 runs.

In the 18th over, Matheesha Pathirana bagged the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed for 12. Wayne Parnell then came out to bat but the batter could not do much as he was dismissed by Deshpande.

Suyash Prabhudessai then came out to bat and the batter slammed a stunning six in the 19th over to give RCB some hope. In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.

(With ANI inputs)