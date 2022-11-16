All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises revealed the list of their retained and released players on Tuesday, setting the foundation for the 2023 edition of the T20 league. Not long before the deadline, rumours of Rajasthan Royals releasing spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went viral on social media. However, when the list came, it was found out that Ashwin has been retained by the Royals. The franchise later took to Twitter to troll those who believed in the rumours and thought Ashwin will be sent back to the auction pool.

Ashwin might not have had a great T20 World Cup 2022 but he remains an integral part of the Royals outfit in the IPL. In fact, it was because of his performances in the IPL that Ashwin has managed to feature for India in back-to-back T20 World Cups, in 2021 and 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals posted a picture of Ravichandran Ashwin after retaining him for the 2023 season. The caption read: "Did you really think?"

List of players retained by Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals:

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

The Royals will have a total of INR 13.2 crore to spend in the IPL 2023 auction, with 4 overseas slots to fill.