KL Rahul was not able to score big as he was dismissed for 12 off 8 deliveries during Lucknow Super Giants' encounter against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. Rahul gave a chance on the very first ball of the match but Sikandar Raza was not able to complete the catch off the bowling of debutant Gurnoor Brar. It looked like the dropped chance will come to haunt PBKS as Rahul slammed a four and a six to make his intent clear. However, his stay was cut short by Kagiso Rabada as he miscued a shot completely and this time, Shahrukh Khan made no mistake at short third-man.

This was yet another failed chance for Rahul who has been criticised for his run rate in the ongoing IPL 2023. Twitter was not kind to Rahul as the users soon started trolling him for his performance.

Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shikhar Dhawan is back leading Punjab after missing three games due to a shoulder injury.

Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short in the Punjab playing eleven and Gurnoor Brar will be making his IPL debut. LSG named an unchanged team.

Punjab Kings:Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants:KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

(With PTI inputs)