Kolkata Knight Riders batters made merry at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Fiery knocks from Jason Roy, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh helped KKR notch a huge total of 200/5 in 20 overs. While the batters had a smooth outing, the same cannot be said about RCB stars Mohammed Siraj (4-0-33-1) and Harshal Patel (4-0-44-0). While they were costly with the ball, they were also poor in their fielding efforts. First, Siraj dropped KKR captain Nitish Rana, who was batting on 5, in the 13th over by Vijaykumar Vyshak. Then, Rana got yet another reprieve as he was dropped by Harshal in the 15th over off Siraj.

Jason Roy led the show with a fiery fifty as Kolkata Knight Riders got their mojo back to notch a fighting 200 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Wednesday. Having slipped to eighth spot after four losses on the trot, KKR finally got into the act with Roy setting tempo up front when he smashed five sixes and four boundaries en route to his 29-ball 56 as he and Narayan Jagadeesan (27; 29b) gave KKR their best ever start -- 83 runs from 56 balls.

KKR's batting came on either side of Sri Lankan legspin sensation Hasaranga's two terrific bowling spells as he returned with 4-0-24-2 that caused enough flutter.

First, his miserly spell after the powerplay gave the impetus for Vyshak's double blow when he dismissed Jagadeesan and Roy.

But Nitish Rana then ensured that they don't lose the momentum as he made full use of his two reprieves -- on five and 19 -- to race to his 21-ball 48 (3x4, 4x6).

KKR's new-found hero Rinku Singh (18 not out; 10b) then took charge as he smashed two fours and one six to ensure that they reach the 200-mark.

David Wiese smacked two sixes to make an unbeaten 12.

Roy showed KKR how it's done in the powerplay, blazing his way to a 22-ball fifty, his second in a row to hand KKR their best ever start this season.

The Englishman showed his intent against the likes of RCB new ball bowlers and Mohammed Siraj and David Willey and unleashed his fury when leftarm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was introduced in the last over of the powerplay.

Roy smoked him for four sixes in five balls in a 25-run over as KKR cruised to their highest powerplay score this season with 66 for no loss.

But all credit to willy Lankan spinner Hasaranga for a tidy over after the powerplay where he conceded just two runs to mount pressure on the duo.

Vyshak and Harshal Patel too tightened the noose as boundaries suddenly dried up and it was all the more evident on the duo.

Struggling to get big hits, Jagadeesan was done in by a Vyshak bouncer, while Roy got a peach of a delivery from the uncapped Indian who got a perfect legstump yorker to clean up the Englishman round his stump.