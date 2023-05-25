Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media to post a special message after his side was eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. LSG were completely outplayed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL Eliminator thanks to an impressive five-wicket haul from young pacer Akash Madhwal as they were beaten by 81 runs. “Down but not defeated! Big thanks to the fans for showing immense love. We'll be back!” Gambhir posted on Twitter.

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal's incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for 101 in 16.3 overs.

There were three run-outs in what turned out to be a forgettable evening for the Sanjiv Goenka owned franchise.

MI will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings' opposition for the big final on Sunday.

If the first part of the evening belonged to a fiery Naveen ul Haq, whose 4 for 37 made everyone feel wary about MI's final score, Madhwal reassured the faith that his skipper showed in him.

The delivery that clinched the final was one bowled to dangerous Nicholas Pooran (0) from round the wicket. He delivered it from slightly wide off the crease and it shaped inward before nipping away with a touch extra bounce forcing the southpaw to edge it to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

That literally broke LSG's back and on either side of that wicket, Madhawal took four more to enhance his reputation having been a tennis ball cricketer till the age of 23.

Skipper Rohit, who has been pilloried for his fitness threw himself around and the relay throw to run Krishnappa Gowtham out was a fabulous effort.

