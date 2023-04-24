After getting their first win of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next clash on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The David Warner are currently at the bottom of the points table with only one win out of six games. Inconsistent batting performance made the team struggle during the low run-chase of 128 against KKR. As opener Prithvi Shaw has failed to deliver a strong performance in the season, there are chances that the team might call back Sarfaraz Khan into the Playing XI.

The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127 but the Delhi batters, barring skipper Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed once again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win.

Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season.

Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, in the six outings have highlighted Shaw's inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick-fix is unlikely.

Australian all-rounder Marsh has also had a woeful run with the bat, that includes two ducks in the four games and a high score of four. He hasn't fared well with the ball either, and it is to be seen if the management persists with him or the likes of Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw are given another chance.

With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots towards the end.

DC's Predicted XI vs SRH:David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan/Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

(With PTI Inputs)