Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans. Back in action after three weeks, pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma got Delhi out of a hole and kept them alive in the competition.

After a win like that, the morale of any team would be on the higher side but Delhi will need to find a way to bat well against the star studded RCB.

Skipper David Warner was at pains to explain their batting troubles after the previous game. The performance of Indian batters remain a big concern but the effort of Aman Hakim Khan and Ripal Patel after a batting collapse offers hope to the struggling outfit.

Phil Salt at the top has either gone boom or bust in the four chances he has got so far while Warner has not got runs in his last three innings. The captain's strike rate has also been a subject of debate but that can be attributed to the collective batting failure of the side.

Batting at three, Priyam Garg looked out of place against high quality fast bowling and he would want to prove his doubters wrong. The team also expects a lot more from the experienced Manish Pandey.

The in form Axar Patel batted at six against Gujarat but there is a case for him to bat higher up the order.

Delhi Capitals star South African bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the clash against RCB.

An official statement released by the DC ahead of their crucial clash against RCB, shed light on Nortje's absence. The pace bowler had to leave for South Africa due to a personal emergency.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)