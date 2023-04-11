With three wins on trot, Delhi Capitals are defintely off to a really poor start in IPL 2023. They will aim their first win of the season when they face Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitlley Stadium on Tuesday. Like MI, DC will also be expecting an improved show from their local talent. Delhi's top-order was 'Boulted' in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw's ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion -- pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn't seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that.

Getting the opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back home to get married, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

In the top order, DC may drop out-of-form batter Rilee Rossouw and give a chance to Philip Salt.

On the bowling front, Delhi's pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai. Injured Khalel is uncertain for the match against MI, while DC may also be tempted to bench Nortje for the game.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi

(With PTI Inputs)