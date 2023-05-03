Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to get back to winning ways when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Wednesday. After suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, CSK's form has dipped. However, the MS Dhoni-led side's ability to bounce back can never be underestimated. With the tactical acumen of Dhoni playing a vital role in most of their victories this season, the former India captain could exploit the situation once again. Notably, CSK had won the reverse fixture by 12 runs in Chennai.

Here's what we think could be CSK's playing XI vs LSG:

CSK will once again lean heavily on their New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who has been in the form of his life, scoring 414 runs from nine matches at an average of 59.14 and strike rate of 144.25. He will partner the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.

In the middle-order, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube are players with big-match temperament and can fire on any given day.

Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali have been potent weapons in CSK's bowling arsenal, but their batting credentials can't be doubted either.

'Captain cool' Dhoni's presence in that long tale could be key once again, considering the low-scoring games in Lucknow.

In the bowling department, the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have thrived under the leadership of Dhoni.

Tushar Deshpande has stepped up in the absence of Deepak Chahar, and is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season with 17 scalps.

CSK Predicted XI vs LSG: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt.), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

