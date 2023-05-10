Chennai Super Kings will be looking to continue their winning run as the MS Dhoni-led side takes on Delhi Capitals in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter in Chennai on Wednesday. In the last two matches, CSK have earned three points thanks to the washout against Lucknow Super Giants and a commanding win over Mumbai Indians. The side is placed well in the points table and a win against the bottom-placed DC can boost their chances of making the playoffs massively.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are once again expected to open the batting for CSK and the duo has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the competition till now. Ajinkya Rahane will be at No 3 and considering his strike rate in IPL 2023, he has assumed a new position for the side.

Shivam Dube has been one of the success stories of CSK this season and along with Moeen Ali, he provides a certain solidity to the middle order with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to follow. Dhoni has kept himself as a finisher and it is expected to be his role once again in the closing overs.

In the bowling line-up, Maheesh Theekshana will be the main spin option assisted by Jadeja and Moeen. The pacers – Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande – are also expected to keep their position in the playing XI and play a massive role in assisting the experienced Deepak Chahar.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande