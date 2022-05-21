Yuzvendra Chahal has been the go-to man for Rajasthan Royals with the ball in hand in IPL 2022, and the leg-spinner once again produced the goods, taking two wickets in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday night. Chahal dismissed Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni as RR restricted CSK to 150 for six despite a whirlwind knock from Moeen Ali. Courtesy the two wickets, Chahal equalled South African veteran Imran Tahir's record of most wickets taken by a spinner in a single edition of the Indian Premier League.

Chahal is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 26 wickets to his name this season. In the 2019 IPL, Tahir, playing for CSK, had taken 26 wickets in 17 matches.

Chahal has already matched that tally in just 14 games, and looks set to break the record with RR finishing second in the IPL points table and qualifying for the playoffs.

The leg-spinner was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for 6.50 crore in the IPL mega auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore decided against retaining him.

Chahal has repaid the faith shown in him by the RR management by picking up a bagful of wickets.

He leads the Purple Cap race ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Wanindu Hasaranga, who has 24 wickets to his name.

The Sri Lankan and the entire RCB team will be hoping that Mumbai Indians get the better of Delhi Capitals on Saturday, which enable RCB to qualify for the playoffs ahead of DC.

A win for DC would spell the end of RCB's participation in IPL 2022, which would make Chahal a clear favourite to win the Purple Cap.