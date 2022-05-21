Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs as the Faf du Plessis-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match. RCB are now dependent on Mumbai Indians and they need Rohit Sharma's team to defeat Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

If Delhi manage to win against Mumbai, then both Capitals and RCB will have 16 points, but on the basis of a net run-rate, Delhi will go through to the next stage.

If Delhi lose, they would be left with 14 points, and hence RCB will go through as they have 16 points.

Ahead of the crucial game, RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared a throwback picture from his stint with Mumbai Indians.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the post as: "Found this in archives. #IPL2022."

Mumbai Indians had picked up Dinesh Karthik for the 2012 season and the wicketkeeper-batter represented the franchise for two seasons. In 2012 edition, Karthik scored 238 runs while in 2012, he registered 510 runs.

In the ongoing season, Karthik has been in fine form for RCB, registering 287 runs in 14 games at an average of 57.40, with his highest score being 66 not out.

In 14 games this season, RCB have won eight games and lost six.