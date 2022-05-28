Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians had a season to forget as they finished bottom of the table in the league phase with just four wins from a possible 14. While analysing MI's season, former India batter Aakash Chopra said that the five-time champions will have to release some players, including veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard. In 14 matches, Pollard scored just 144 runs at a poor average of 14.40, and was eventually dropped from the playing XI for the last three games of the season.

"I think we have seen the last of Kieron Pollard. Rs 6 crore will be released if they don't retain him. I think they can let Murugan Ashwin ( Rs 1.6 crore) go as well. I am not sure about Jaydev Unadkat ( Rs 1.3 crore) but they can definitely say bye bye to Tymal Mills ( Rs 1.5 crore)," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

For the record, Pollard is one of the few players who've played for just one franchise in the IPL.

During his IPL career so far, Pollard has played 189 games for MI, scoring 3,412 runs at an average of 28.6, including 16 fifties. He has also taken 69 wickets, having joined the franchise back in 2010.

He has also won five IPL titles with MI, including back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

The 35-year-old also announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see whether Pollard will feature for MI next season or not.