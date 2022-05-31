The IPL 2022 season came to an end on Sunday after the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare in the final and the side won the title in their debut season. Since the season has come to a close, Twitter India has revealed that Royal Challengers Bangalore won on Twitter – becoming the most Tweeted about team of the season.

"While Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans), won the tournament trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) won on Twitter – becoming the most Tweeted about team of the season. The team's former skipper, Virat Kohli (@imVKohli), also remained the talk of the timelines on the service -- becoming the most Tweeted about player of the season," stated an official release.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) grabbed the top spot among most Tweeted about teams this season while Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL), who've won the trophy four times, and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) grabbed the second and third spots respectively," the release stated.

Promoted

They were followed by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) and Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders) - two other fan favourites that kept viewers on the edge of their seats and tuned to #CricketTwitter through the season. Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans), stood sixth in line as the most Tweeted about teams on Twitter.

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) topped the list of most tweeted about players. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) was at the second spot, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma (@imRo45) stands next on the list, followed by Ravindra Jadeja (@imjadeja) who took over the CSK's captaincy from MS Dhoni earlier in the season.