Mumbai Indians finally registered their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after defeating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 51 off 39 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes and this enabled Mumbai Indians to chase down the target of 159 with four balls to spare. In the eighth over of the innings, Chahal along with skipper Sanju Samson opted for a review when the on-field umpire had given Suryakumar Yadav not out.

Suryakumar Yadav was trying to go for a sweep shot, but he failed to connect and Chahal went in for an appeal. However, the on-field umpire deemed it not out. Replays showed it to be umpire's call and Suryakumar Yadav survived.

After the incident, Suryakumar Yadav hugged Chahal. Speaking about it after the game, the Mumbai Indians batter termed it as "sweet banter".

“During the game, I didn't tell him anything and it was just a sweet banter between him and me, but really really happy that I got away with the umpire's call and the way things went after that. He is a great bowler and I've enjoyed having that fight between him and me in the middle so it is great," said Suryakumar Yadav during a virtual post-match press conference.

Promoted

In the ongoing season, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 290 runs with the help of three half-centuries. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table with just two points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are at the second spot with 12 points. Chahal is currently the holder of the Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine games.