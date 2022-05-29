IPL 2022 closing ceremony began with a bumper surprise for cricket fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as a new Guinness World Record was set for the largest cricket jersey, which was unveiled, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri doing the emceeing duties. The final of IPL 2022 will be played between the season's two most impressive teams, debutants Gujarat Lions and the winners of the maiden season Rajasthan Royals.

Watch: World's Largest Cricket Jersey Unveiled At Narendra Modi Stadium

It was a glittering ceremony as Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh performed in front of a packed house. The ceremony also featured a special performance by music maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman.

"Let me fill you with something fantastic. I am sure you have not missed the absolute giant jersey right behind me. Each one of you are witness to an iconic moment in the history of the making of the IPL. IPL in its 15th year has broken a Guinness world record by creating the world's largest cricket jersey. The magnificent jersey stands at 66 by 42 metres," Ravi Shastri, former India coach and host of the IPL closing ceremony, told the spectators present.