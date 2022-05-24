Rajasthan Royals got off to a slow start in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans as left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal consumed 8 deliveries in the powerplay to score just 3 runs before perishing to a poor shot outside the off stump. The left hander tried to play a drive on the up against Yash Dayan but completely missed the ball.

The Gujarat Titans players went up in appeal in unison as Wriddhiman Saha pouched the ball behind the stumps.

But on-field umpire Bruce Oxenford didn't look too convinced about the appeal. Match footage showed Yash Dayal looking surprised as the umpire took his time to make the decision.

Around the same time the batter Yashasvi Jaiswal walked off and when the cameras focussed back on umpire Oxenford he shook his head and then raised the finger reluctantly.

From the entire episode it looked like Oxenford wasn't sure whether Jaiswal had edged the ball or not but the batter's decision to walk made things easier for the umpire.

Umpiring standards have not been the best in IPL 2022 with DRS coming to teams' rescue on several occasions.

Delhi Capitals were robbed off a wicket of Tim David at a crucial stage in their match against Mumbai Indians as the umpire didn't give the batter out and DC captain Rishabh Pant failed to use the DRS.

The decision eventually cost DC a place in the playoffs.