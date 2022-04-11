Trent Boult is one of the finest modern day fast bowlers in the sport of cricket and he has proved that time and again. Boult's ability to move the ball in the air as well as off the deck makes him an extremely difficult bowler to face, especially when the ball is new. He along with Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi are making left-arm-pace bowling an art that mesmerizes cricket fans world over and makes life difficult for batters around the world.

Already considered an asset in the IPL, Boult produced on of the finest deliveries seen this season on Sunday night to dismiss KL Rahul. Boult went around the wicket and darted in an in swinger, which beat Rahul all ends up on the very first delivery of Lucknow Super Giants' chase of the target of 166 runs.

WATCH VIDEO: KL RAHUL GETS CLEAN BOWLED BY TRENT BOULT

MI really perfered Daniel Sams, Meredith, Tymall Mills and an injured Jofra Archer over this beast who consistently took wickets in the 2020 IPL in the powerplay and was a fantastic righty-lefty combination with Boom. #IPL2022 #trentboult #boult #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/20UI8N7Zm8 — Teez Bullet (@TeezBullet) April 11, 2022

The ball swung from outside the off stump and crashed into KL Rahul's middle stump and uprooted the middle and the leg stump.

It was a sight to behold for fans of fast bowling as Boult celebrated the wicket with gusto.

Some fans on Twitter compared the dismissal with Rahul's wicket from the ICC T20 World Cup when he was dismissed by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi.

Boult's twin first over strikes meant Rajasthan Royals eventually won the match by 3 runs, and defended what many would call a below par total in IPL.