Rajasthan Royals impressed one and all, reaching the final of the IPL 2022 season thanks to some fine performances all across the board. However, they failed to cross the final hurdle, losing to Gujarat Titans in the final. Despite the disappointment in the final, Rajasthan Royals had a lot of positives to be back home. Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap while Yuzvendra Chahal took home the Purple Cap. Apart from these two, there were many key contributions from numerous players throughout the tournament that helped RR reach the final. Sanju Samson too was impressive with his captaincy.

Following the culmination of IPL 2022, Samson addressed his teammates and support staff. A snippet of the video was tweeted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle on Thursday.

"Honestly, thanks a lot to each and everyone. Thanks a lot for trusting in my decision making. I think, I might have made some bad decisions but some good decisions. I am definitely learning and growing as a leader as well. Thanks a lot Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara - Director of cricket, RR). I think a huge credit goes to Sanga for taking care of the group as a strong leader. The way you communicate through the ups and downs," Samson says in the video.

"I think yes this season we had a lot of good happy memories but last season I know we were fighting for 7th and 8th position and I think the way you managed the team was really unbelievable. And I would like to thank each and every staff, the supporting staff, physios, masseurs, almost everyone actually."

Samson then looks in the direction of Hetmyer and thanks him as well, but not for his performance on the field.

"And Hettie, thanks for eating that dinner while I am giving a great speech."

As soon as these words come out of Samson's mouth, the entire room bursts into laughter but one man is not smiling -- Hetmyer. The West Indian instead has a perplexed look even as his teammates look at him.

Samson then continues with his speech and goes on to thank England star Jos Buttler.

"Almost everyone from top to bottom -- Manoj sir, Zubin sir, and thanks a lot Jos. I think a brilliant season from you and we all learned a lot from you," added Samson.