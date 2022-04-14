Mumbai Indians lost their fifth match of the season on Wednesday night as they went down to Punjab Kings by 12 runs. Mumbai needed some spark while chasing a target of 199 runs and it came from the blade of South African teenager Dewald Brevis, who hit 49 runs off just 25 balls. His innings included five sixes, four of which came off consecutive deliveries off the bowling of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Brevis blasted 29 runs off the over to bring the contest back to life but he perished to Odean Smith and despite a valiant knock from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai failed to cross the line.

The fourth six off Chahar's over, which was hit on the last ball, had Brevis swinging for the heavens and the ball travelled far into the crowd over the wide long on region.

Watch: Dewald Brevis Hits 112 metre-long six against Rahul Chahar

The ball travelled a distance of 112 metres and that meant Brevis had taken over in the list of longest sixes in IPL this season.

This is the biggest six in terms of the distance the ball has travelled from the bat and the South African now sits on top of that list.

Brevis has been compared with AB de Villiers because of the similarity between his style of play and that of the South African great.