Young South African star Dewald Brevis was in fantastic form during Match 23 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season as Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday. The youngster smacked 49 runs off 25 balls, hammering four fours and five sixes, but his effort wasn't enough to guide MI to their first win of the season as Rohit Sharma's team lost its fifth match in a row.

The 18-ywar-old though sent cricket fans into a state of meltdown as he smacked Rahul Chahar for four back-to-back sixes on the ninth over of MI's innings. Brevis registered the maximums on the last four deliveries of the ninth over.

It all started with a boundary straight down the ground on the second delivery of the over. Brevis then hit a six straight over Chahar's head in signature AB de Villiers style, no wonder he has been called Baby AB by so many people.

The next two were hit over the cow corner as Chahar compromised on flight and pace as he was taken to the cleaners. The last six, which sailed 112 metres away, was hit over wide long-on and turned out to be the longest six of IPL 2022. In total, Chahar conceded 29 runs in that over.

Here is the video of Brevis smashing Chahar for four back-to-back sixes:

Nicknamed by many fans as "Baby AB de Villiers", Brevis was acquired by MI for Rs 3 crore in the mega auction this year.

He was a star performer for South Africa in the recent U-19 Cricket World Cup, registering two centuries and three fifties. He hammered 506 runs and was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament.