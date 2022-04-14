Wasim Jaffer has a made a big name for himself due to his immaculate sense of humour and ability to come up with great memes and light hearted posts on social media. His continuing banter with former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of the highlights of his presence on Twitter.

He also makes some great and insightful comments about the game of cricket from time to time.

On Wednesday, Jaffer took to Twitter to share a meme from the movie Lagaan, and highlighted the abysmal catching standards in the IPL this season. IPL 2022 has seen a lot of catches being dropped and last night's clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings was no exception.

Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a scene from the movie Lagaan in which the character Bagha drops a catch. Bagha had a lot trouble holding on to catches in the fictional periodic film, starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie's climax was based on a match between English officers and villagers and went on to achieve huge success commercially and critically. It was nominated at the Oscars for the Best Foreign Laguage Film award but lost out.

Mumbai Indians meanwhile lost the match by 12 runs and slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat this season and will remain rock bottom in the points table without any points.

Rohit Sharma's team failed to chase down a target of 199 runs despite a spirited performance from Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav.