Chennai Super Kings registered their third win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. MS Dhoni is back leading the side and his first match as captain this season turned out to be a winning one as the franchise registered their third victory this season. Speaking after the game, Dhoni said that the burden of captaincy started affecting Jadeja's on-field performances and hence a change was made in terms of leadership.

"I think what is important is that once you become the captain, you have to take care of lot many things and also includes taking care of your own game. His mind was working a lot, it is not easy to control your mind. It is a strongest feature, body physics all that is fine, but once your mind starts working and it wants to contribute more, okay what is the combination that I can play with, okay who can bowl at what point, it does not really stop," Dhoni told Star Sports at the most-match presentation.

"So, what really happens is the individual is not able to relax, even when he closes his eyes and wants to sleep, the mind is still working. I felt that it was having an effect on his game also, when he goes into bat. When it comes to his preparation, is putting this burden, affecting his game. I would love to have a Jadeja as a bowler, batter and a fielder. Captaincy fair enough, even if you relieve the captaincy but you are at your best, this is what we want. We were also losing a great fielder, we were struggling for a deep mid-wicket fielder still we have dropped 17-18 catches so you know that is a matter of concern," he added.

On Saturday, CSK had announced that Jadeja was relinquishing his captaincy and in the larger interest, Dhoni had agreed to lead the franchise once again.

In the game against SRH, CSK batted first and posted 202/2 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock of 99 while Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 85.

Promoted

Mukesh Choudhary then scalped four wickets as CSK restricted SRH to 189/6, registering a win by 13 runs.

CSK are ninth in the points table with six points and they will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, May 4.