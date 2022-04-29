David Warner started his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils in the initial years of the league and his performances for the franchise went a long way in helping him cement his place in the Australian team. Warner has since gone on to become one of the greats of the game and has achieved a lot of success across formats for the Aussies. One person who had seen his talent from close quarters in his initial years at Delhi is former India opener and DC captain Virender Sehwag.

Warner is now back playing for the franchise after a long and successful stint with SunRisers Hyderabad. He has been rock solid at the top of the order for DC this season and talking about his talent Sehwag said that he predicted the Australian's rise in Test cricket in the early years but Warner had at that point not taken him seriously.

“When he first came to Delhi (in IPL 2009), he hadn't even played for Australia. I think he was only playing first-class cricket. I told him, 'you can be a great Test player as well, not just a great T20 player'. He laughed at me and replied, 'you're joking, man',” Sehwag recalled during a conversation in Cricbuzz.

“But then I explained to him that you only get a six-over powerplay in T20s. But in Tests, you potentially have an entire day of powerplay! The way you play the game, you will definitely get success in the longest format. And look at him now. He's a great Test player,” said Sehwag.

Warner recently played a huge role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup win last year and awas also part of the 2015 ICC World Cup-winning team.

With 7753 runs in 94 Tests, Warner is the 8th highest run-getter for Australia in cricket's oldest and longest format and has the potential to rise up in the charts. He has scored 24 centuries and 34 half-centuries in Tests.