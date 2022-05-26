Faf du Plessis has succeeded Virat Kohli as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain with perfection in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The South African has relied on a consistent team selection, and under him the side fought on till the end to qualify for the play-offs, and are now one step away from the final, having beaten Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. Even Kohli lauded du Plessis' captaincy saying how he is confident with his decision-making. Even former Indian cricket team player Virender Sehwag is happy with the way Du Plessis has performed with the captain.

"The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain (Faf du Plessis) has changed RCB's thinking. Virat Kohli had a thought process. If a player did not play well in two or three matches, he used to drop a player from the playing XI. That has not happened this time. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except Anuj Rawat who had played the initial matches and was replaced by Rajat Patidar, I don't think they made any changes due to poor performance," Sehwag told Cricbuzz in an interview while analysing the four teams to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs.

"In bowling also, maybe they have interchanged a spinner or a fast bowler depending on the condition. They were not changed due to performance. This has been the change with the arrival of Sanjay Bangar and Faf du Plessis. There was too much chopping and changing under Virat Kohli's captaincy and under different coaches. That has changed.

Promoted

"Virat Kohli himself gave a statement that sometimes he gives Faf so advice, but ultimately the South African goes by his own thinking. If an Indian player had been captain and if Virat Kohli had given him some advice, he might have had to accept it under pressure. So, this is what has changed with du Plessis as captain," Sehwag added.

Rajat Patidar smashed a brilliant unbeaten century to help RCB beat LSG by 14 runs in the Eliminator on Wednesday.