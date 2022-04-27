Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna had the last laugh when he removed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli with a short delivery on the fourth ball of his first over in IPL 2022 on Tuesday. Kohli, who has endured a lean patch with the bat off late, tried to pull a short ball by Krishna but, in turn, got a toe-end of the bat and lobbed it towards a diving Riyan Parag at point to end his struggles in the middle. Kohli had replaced Anuj Rawat at the top of the order but failed to influence the game. During his short stay at the crease, left-arm pacer Trent Boult also seemed to trouble him with deliveries that came into the batter.

However, after getting a couple edges and a chance which fell just short of the fielder in the first over, Kohli's luck ran out sooner than expected.

Here's the video of Kohli's wicket and his reaction:

So far in IPL 2022, the former RCB captain has scored 128 runs in 9 matches at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 119.63.

He is yet to score a half-century this season and his highest continues to be 48 runs vs Mumbai Indians (MI).

In the last two games against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kohli was dismissed for two successive first-ball ducks.

RCB will play Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 30 next.