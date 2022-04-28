Virat Kohli's Dance, Faf du Plessis' Indian Outfit In Glenn Maxwell's Wedding Bash. See Pics
Royal Challengers Bangalore might have lost their last two matches but they are still a happy bunch and all of that was on display as the squad attended Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's post-wedding celebrations on Wednesday, April 27. RCB players were spotted donning traditional Indian attire. Virat Kohli was also seen having some fun time off the field, grooving alongside all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to a song from the famous movie Pushpa. Maxwell and his partner Vini Raman got married on 18th March earlier this year.
Watch Virat Kohli Dance To Pushpa Song
#ViratKohli dance at #Maxwell wedding party.. #ooantavamawa #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/mCSnodPw3X— Nishant (@Nishant_Che) April 28, 2022
RCB Captain Faf du Plessis shared a photograph with his family where he and his wife can be seen wearing traditional Indian attire.
RCB also took Twitter and shared the pictures of the wedding bash.
Wedding vibes at the RCB camp last evening as we got together to celebrate #MaxiVins with a nice touch of Indian tradition. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/MuvvGYTf4l— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 28, 2022
West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford posted a photo with Virat Kohli.
The KinG ???? @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/XlY2ORQ8A3— Sherfane Ruthless Rutherford (@SRutherford_50) April 27, 2022
Actress Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram and posted a photo with husband Kohli and wrote, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble."
We wish @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 a lifetime of togetherness, peace, happiness and adventure!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 28, 2022
PS: More pics and videos to follow.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/M43aTw9Jrr
Meanwhile, RCB have struggled to find consistency in the ongoing IPL season, and have also their last two games.
RCB are fifth in the table with 10 points from nine games so far.