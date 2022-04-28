Royal Challengers Bangalore might have lost their last two matches but they are still a happy bunch and all of that was on display as the squad attended Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's post-wedding celebrations on Wednesday, April 27. RCB players were spotted donning traditional Indian attire. Virat Kohli was also seen having some fun time off the field, grooving alongside all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to a song from the famous movie Pushpa. Maxwell and his partner Vini Raman got married on 18th March earlier this year.

Watch Virat Kohli Dance To Pushpa Song

RCB Captain Faf du Plessis shared a photograph with his family where he and his wife can be seen wearing traditional Indian attire.

RCB also took Twitter and shared the pictures of the wedding bash.

West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford posted a photo with Virat Kohli.

Actress Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram and posted a photo with husband Kohli and wrote, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble."

Meanwhile, RCB have struggled to find consistency in the ongoing IPL season, and have also their last two games.

RCB are fifth in the table with 10 points from nine games so far.