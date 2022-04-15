Venkatesh Iyer has had a meteoric rise in his young cricket career and the left-hand batter will be looking to make the most of the opportunity in IPL 2022. Iyer got into the spotlight after he had a successful stint in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, as his performances helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bounce back from a poor start to the season as the team eventually finished runners-up.

Iyer has since gone on to play for India, where he has been tasked with playing the finisher's role in T20Is, a big shift from his role of an opener for his IPL franchise.

The youngster though is unfazed and has taken the challenge head on.

Apart from cricket, Iyer is a huge fan of WWE and in a recent conversation with sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru, Iyer narrated an anecdote in which he spoke about breaking the bed while trying the move of a popular WWE wrestler.

"More than getting injured I was worried about the bed, which me and my friend broke while trying John Cena's smack. We were working like carpenters and we wanted to fix the bed in a way so that it seemed that it broke when someone else sat on it," Iyer shared on Sapru's show on his youtube channel.

Iyer has had a rather quiet IPL so far as he has scored just one half century in his his first 5 innings. He got starts in three of the other matches but failed to convert it into a big score.