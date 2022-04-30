The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has seen the emergence of some very skillful players, who have impressed against the cream of the crop. Among them, high on the list are two young pacers - Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Former India opener Virender Sehwag, while speaking about the latter, said that both of them along with Avesh Khan should be tried in India's upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. Sehwag said it would help if Indian cricket team management rest the main bowlers, with a packed international schedule this year. It would also give the selectors an idea about how ready the youngsters are to make the step up to the international arena, felt the former India opener.

"You are talking about the T20 World Cup, I would say he should get a chance in the next series against South Africa in June," Sehwag said about Arshdeep Singh on Cricbuzz.

"You'll know how he bowls against an international team and he'll get some experience too," he went on to say.

"You can give your main bowlers a break because they have to play the Test in England and there are T20s in England as well."

He then named the three pacers he wants India to play against South Africa.

"Those who have performed in the IPL can be picked for the home series... Umran Malik, Arshdeep, and Avesh Khan can be tried," Sehwag said.

He also spoke about how India have a great depth of talent.

"In the last few years, the BCCI has done a great job because they have formed a pool of 40-50 players who are contracted and they are rotated in the squad," he said.

"You will remember that we had a team in England and we played limited-overs series in Sri Lanka as well. We had two teams representing India, which means the player pool is very good and they take care of them," Sehwag added.

While Umran Malik, with 15 wickets, is third in the Purple Cap race, Arshdeep Singh has impressed with his economical bowling in the death. India play South Africa in five T20Is from June 9-19.