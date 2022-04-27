Since his arrival, Kuldeep Yadav has become a crucial cog within the Delhi Capitals (DC) setup, taking 13 wickets in seven fixtures. The spinner is currently fifth in the Purple Cap race, having been purchased by Delhi for Rs 2 crore in the mega auction this year. Speaking on an episode of the Delhi Capitals podcast, the India international revealed how DC head coach Ricky Ponting wants him to "play all 14 games".

"When you get the freedom, and the chance to express yourself, you enjoy things. I remember, it was my first practice session and I had a chat with Ricky. The way he motivated me, I loved every part of it. I was coming from a different team and hadn't played IPL in the last 2 years", he said.

"Ricky told me 'You are bowling well. I want you to play all 14 games. That is my approach. Don't worry about anything. If you need something, we are here to help'".

"When your coach backs you like this, it motivates you. He has the confidence in you and hence your performance will surely come. When you start enjoying the company, you get a sense of happiness. When you are free mentally, the performances start coming out gradually", he further added.

Delhi are currently seventh in the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from seven games, with three wins and four defeats.

They face Kuldeep Yadav's former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in their next fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the reverse fixture, Kuldeep was named player of the match as DC emerged victorious by 44 runs.