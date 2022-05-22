Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Floats one up, on middle, eased to long on for a couple.
Harpreet Brar is back to bowl his last over. Two important wickets for him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slants it on the pads, Markram turns it to square leg and takes a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Sundar guides it to third man for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Sundar tries to ramp it away. There are not many short deliveries from Punjab. First after a quiet while.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on the pads. Sundar nudges it to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker, on middle. Sundar jams it out on the off side but for no run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
Washington Sundar walks out to the middle now and it is Kagiso Rabada who is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust and Hyderabad are loosing their control here. Too many dot balls and singles have got up to this wicket. This is a fuller-length ball, angling outside off. Pooran looks to drive but the angle was always going away and it takes the outside edge to the keeper, Jitesh Sharma who pouches it cleanly.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pooran cuts it nicely but finds the point fielder.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length and down the leg side. Pooran fails in his pull shot.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on middle. Markram drives it straight back to Ellis who gets his hand on it but deflects it to long on. A single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, it is driven to long off for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length and around off. Pooran drops it towards cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and around off. Markram drives it to mid off and takes a quick single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, stays low and around off. Pooran blocks it out. Both the spinners have bowled really well in tandem.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a quick run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Gives more flight to this one and serves it on the pads, flicked in front of square on the leg side for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to mid off.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A leggie,full and outside off. Markram drives it to the left of covers where the fielder fumbles a bit and allows a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and slanting on middle. Pooran pushes it to long off for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and spinning into Pooran. He cuts it to deep point for one more.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Pooran drives it to wide of long off for a single.
Nicholas Pooran is the next man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch by Liam Livingstone! Perfect timing there by Liam! Too full and on middle. Sharma hangs back and tries to get underneath the ball as he lofts it over long on but doesn't get much elevation. It looked like it will go all the way but Liam Livingstone there, times his jump and plucks it out of the air. Good control from him and another set batter goes at the wrong time.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Markram makes room and cuts it to point for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Tossed up, outside off. Markram drives it on the up and over the man at covers for a boundary.
