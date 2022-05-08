Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli registered his third golden duck in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and his sixth overall in the tournament as he was dismissed on the first ball of the ongoing match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. He was sent back to the pavilion by Jagadeesha Suchith. The ball was drifting onto the pads and Kohli flicked it straight to short mid-wicket fielder Kane Williamson.

After the dismissal, Kohli walked back to the pavilion dejected.

This is the sixth time overall that Kohli has registered a golden duck in the IPL. Earlier, Kohli had recorded golden ducks in --- 2008 against Mumbai Indians, 2014 against Punjab Kings, 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad.

Virat was on the cusp of becoming the first batter to reach 6,500 runs in the IPL when he stepped walked out to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad but will now have to wait a while longer.

Kohli currently has 6,499 runs in 219 games. The batter's best performance in the league had come in 2016 where he scored 973 runs. In that particular season, Kohli smashed four centuries, helping RCB reach the final. In the summit clash, the side came up short against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Talking about the ongoing season, Kohli started off batting at No.3 and had registered two back-to-back ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Promoted

After that, Kohli started opening for the franchise and in the game against Gujarat Titans, he played a knock of 58 runs off 53 balls. In the next game against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli scored 30 runs off 33 balls.

Kohli had last scored an international ton in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh and since then, the three-figure mark has eluded him.