Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar played an enterprising knock of 35 off 21 deliveries against SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday, but his stay at the crease was a charmed one as he escaped several close calls. He had a thick edge that flew between the wicketkeeper and first slip early in his knock and was then dropped thrice before finally being caught in the deep by Rahul Tripathi. Wasim Jaffer, the former India opener, took to Twitter to share a hilarious video for Manohar's knock on Monday.

In Jaffer's video, a man can be seen dancing on top of a car before jumping in front of an onrushing truck, but getting out of the way just in time.

"Exclusive highlights of Abhinav Manohar's chancy cameo," he wrote in his tweet.

Watch: Wasim Jaffer's "exclusive highlights" for Abhinav Manohar's knock

Manohar hit five boundaries and a six in his innings, helping GT reach a score of 162/7. He was their highest scorer after captain Hardik Pandya, who hit an unbeaten 50.

However, SunRisers Hyderabad chased down the target in the last over, with eight wickets to spare.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for them with his 46-ball 57, while Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32) and Nicholas Pooran (34 off 18) also played handy knocks.

The defeat was GT's first of the season, with the team having shown impeccable form in their first three matches.

Abhinav Manohar, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, had previously played a handy cameo of 15 off 7 deliveries to help the team beat fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match.