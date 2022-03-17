The South African Test side for the two-match home series against Bangladesh "will be without its IPL players," announced Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday. The likes of Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen were not included in the 15-man squad released by CSA. Jansen, Markram, Ngidi and Dussen featured in South Africa's 2-1 series victory against India and also in the away series against New Zealand. But the five cricketers along with Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller have got IPL contracts which clashes with the Bangladesh Tests. IPL 2022 begins from March 26 while the first South Africa-Bangladesh Test is scheduled to begin on March 31.

CSA said they don't have the "liberty to refuse" players an opportunity to take part in the IPL.

"The team will be without its IPL players. CSA's current MOU with @SACAplayers states that CSA is not at liberty to refuse players the opportunity to take part in the IPL, as CSA and SACA look to balance the livelihoods and opportunities of players and their national duties," said CSA in a statement.

Dean Elgar's #Proteas squad to take on Bangladesh in the 2️⃣ match #BetwayTestSeries.



Khaya Zondo receives his first Test call-up.



???? 31 Mar - 12 Apr

????️ Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban | St George's Park, Gqeberha#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/F1GIk6a4Du — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 17, 2022

The absence of regular stars has opened the doors for Khaya Zondo who earned his maiden Test call-up.

"The loss of the IPL players is not ideal, but we back the CSA system, its ever-growing pipeline and most of all, the players we have selected," said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

South Africa are also slated to play three ODIs against Bangladesh starting on Friday. Eight players from that squad have IPL contracts. But with the series ending on March 23 - three days before the first match of IPL 2022 - it is likely that all of them will be available for selection.

