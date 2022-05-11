Shubman Gill hit his third half-century of the season as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 play-offs. The youngster scored an unbeaten 63 off 49 deliveries to anchor the Titans' innings after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat. Gill's knock helped GT reach 144/4 on a tricky pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Gill was named player of the match after the Super Giants were bowled out for 82, ensuring a thumping 62-run win for his team despite what seemed like a middling total.

After the Titans' innings, the 22-year-old was trolled on social media for what was supposedly a slow knock.

However, after his knock proved to be decisive in a low-scoring match, Gill took to Twitter to shut down the trolls with just two emojis.

Quote-tweeting an article about how he was trolled for his strike rate of 128.57 in the match, Gill posted emojis of a turtle and a hare.

Shubman Gill tweeted two emojis in response to those trolling his strike rate.

Photo Credit: Twitter

The post was a call-back to the story of the turtle and the hare and the age old saying "slow and steady wins the race".

With 384 runs this season, Gill is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2022.

He has been instrumental in the IPL debutants becoming the first team to make the play-offs in the ongoing season.

With 18 points from 12 matches, the Titans are sitting comfortably on top of the IPL 2022 points table.